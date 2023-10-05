I intend Networkthe hobbyist-led group that has developed an open source replacement for the online servers of the Wii U and 3DS, is discussing plans to “adapt” to the closure. In a statement shared on social media, I intend Network stated that they had been “informed” of the company’s plans to close the Nintendo Network in April 2024 and that the team will take it into account in its roadmap. I intend used reverse engineering to recreate a Nintendo Network for both consoles.

Although it is not currently ready for public use, the goal is to allow players to download and install a homebrew patch on the console to access these amateur-made servers. In response to player concerns, I intend Network has reiterated that it plans to release the servers for free “once they are stable enough for widespread use.”

Members of the speedrun communities Mario and Sonic have indicated that the closure of the Nintendo Network It means that some games, which rely on online services for competitions, will lose their ratings. I intend has responded to this and said it will help preserve any historical data that relies on online servers.

The closing of the Nintendo Network is the next big step in the gradual withdrawal of Nintendo of the Wii U and 3DS. In March 2023, the online store was closed (eShop) on both consoles.

I intend Network has been developed by the same team responsible for Wiimmfia replacement server for the connection Wifi of Nintendo.

