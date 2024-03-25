The world continues to mourn the death of Akira Toriyama earlier this month. His legacy is so great that fans have found various ways to honor the work he gave us over the years. Thus, A mural has become popular in Peru, which makes it clear to us the impact that Akira Toriyama had.

In Lima Peru, 45 artists came together to create an extensive mural with more than 70 characters created by Toriyama. This work is more than 110 meters long and six meters high, and is located near the National Stadium station in the Metropolitano. Here we can find characters like Goku, Vegeta, Dr. Slump, Bulma, as well as many more heroes and villains from Dragon Ball.

“Dragon Ball” Because 45 artists came together to create this enormous mural in tribute to Akira Toriyama, in Lima. The mural is 110 m long by 6 m high, which includes 70 characters from the anime. pic.twitter.com/rPaPpk0dS2 — Trends in Argentina (@becauseTTarg) March 25, 2024

Although the mural was conceived as a tribute to Akira Toriyama, many have criticized the focus on Dragon Ball, since we do not find characters from Chrono Trigger, Sand Land, or some other work that the mangaka worked on throughout his life, with the exception of Arale and Dr. Slump. However, no one can deny the passion that the 45 artists have for this author.

Let us remember that Dragon Ball is Akira Toriyama's most popular work worldwide. Even those who are not considered anime fans know Goku and company. In this way, it makes sense that the only approach that some artists have of the manga artist is Dragon Ball. On related topics, they pay tribute to Akira Toriyama in a football stadium. Likewise, this was the last illustration that Toriyama worked on.

While I can't deny that the tribute to Akira Toriyama looks more like a Dragon Ball mural, the passion of the fans and the intention is what really counts here. Each of the artists made clear the impact that this mangaka not only had on them, but on multiple generations throughout the world.

