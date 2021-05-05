Fans condemned the singer Natasha Koroleva online because of a video with a declaration of love to her husband Sergei Glushko, better known as Tarzan. She published the video in her Instagram-account.

After celebrating 20 years of marriage, the couple went to Miami. There, the Queen recorded a video from a yacht trip, accompanying the post with a text about her relationship with Tarzan. “Like an apricot tree, our apricot love story grows, blossoms and bears fruit … And despite all the efforts of” good people “, the roots of our tree are strong, like our love!” – wrote the artist.

Many subscribers Koroleva remembered her husband’s betrayal and said that the couple should have parted. “Natasha, you deserve a better environment”, “The roots of your tree are rotten, to the great shame and regret,” wrote the fans.

Earlier, subscribers have also shamed the singer because of the video for her new song, in which she starred with her husband. According to the plot of the video, they are walking along a tropical beach. The song, which the couple also sang together, is about the “fire of love.” “Tarzan has changed, is changing and will change !!!”, “You are so good. And Seryozha is yours … “, – the users were indignant.

In September, it became known that while Natasha Koroleva was vacationing in a southern resort, her husband Tarzan spent the night with two girls. Later, the stripper admitted the fact of treason. From the apartment, according to him, after that night, jewelry worth five million rubles, as well as three thousand euros, disappeared.