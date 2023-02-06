The remake of resident evil 4 It is one of the most anticipated games of the year. With its release only a few weeks away, Capcom has increased the amount of advertising and material available to the public. Thus, a coverage was recently shared that surprised more than one fan. However, there was a problem that has already worried more than one, and it is about the rain.

A couple of days ago, Game Informer shared a new gameplay of the remake of resident evil 4, where we can see Leon and Ashley running through the Villa at the beginning of the game, a moment that many surely remember. However, many noted that the rain didn’t look as good as the rest of the game, and has been compared with the work that was carried out in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition.

However, not everyone agrees with this comparisonalthough it is clear that the rain is not as good as many would have liked:

“This is what it looks like in GTA Trilogy Remaster, do you really think RE4 Remake looks like this? RE4 Remake uses various degrees of rain, some shots look more intense, some don’t. I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the merrier, but I’m a fan of rain.”

This is how it looks in GTA Trilogy Remaster, you really think RE4 Remake looks like that? RE4 Remake is using varying degrees of rain, some shots look more intense, some don’t. I think it looks great in RE4R, the more the better, but I’m a fan of rain. 😎☔️ https://t.co/6FgHp5lsxj pic.twitter.com/zhsPB9PaJU — SuperMetalDave64 (@SMetaldave64) January 31, 2023

For its part, Capcom has not spoken about this detail. However, there is a chance that this will not be part of the final release. We just have to wait and see what will happen. We remind you that the remake of resident evil 4 Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on March 24, 2023. On related topics, you can find out more details about this title here. Similarly, the model cosplays as Ashley.

Editor’s Note:

While I agree that the rain isn’t looking as good as it could be, it’s not as bad as many have pointed out. At worst, this will only be an inconvenience for one section. Fortunately, the rest of the game looks amazing.

Via: Twitter