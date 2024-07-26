Last weekend a new edition of the EVO competition was held, in which some relevant announcements were made such as the revelation of the character of Terry Bogard for Street Fighter 6which was already known about its existence since the Summer Game FestAnd now that people know what he looks like, there is negative news, since users did not like the look they gave him to integrate with the gang of Ryu and more characters from the saga.

Here are some fan reactions:

That’s an ugly face for Terry. =/ — Wolf Moon(BUST COMMISSIONS OPEN) (@WolfMoon35) July 22, 2024

HE’S SO UGLY!! — BluBerry (@BluBerryTARDIS) July 22, 2024

Terry looks not okay! — Tutas23 (@CTutas23) July 22, 2024

Apparently, for many the look is so realistic that it is not aesthetically decent, even when the S fighterstreet fighter 6 They look similar, which still seems to be unconvincing to people. Added to that is the fact that they made the corresponding comparisons with their appearances in the last Rey de peleas and even the crossover with Nintendo in Ssuper Smash Bros. Ultimate, commenting that it looks much better in those games.

Even with this, Capcom He has time to make aesthetic improvements, since the fighter arrives in the fall Street Fighter 6.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: The truth is it doesn’t look very good, but they still have time to fix things or maybe not and they end up hating it.