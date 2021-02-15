Video game fans always fall into the illusion of seeing our favorite characters in some kind of film adaptation. This will be the case when we see Pedro Pascal In the role of Joel in the series of HBO of The Last of Us.

So far, the only thing we know is that the actor of Latin American origin will be the one who gives life to Joel and up there. Surely there was some kind of ‘casting’ or acting test where the actor surprised the producers and that is why they ended up choosing him.

Now, for the process to take shape, surely some conceptual artists will imagine Pedro Pascal like Joel in some kind of illustration. Now, several very talented users have already taken the first step and imagined this with a series of drawings that will leave you open-mouthed.

The following is an illustration inspired by the first The last of us that came out in 2013 and you can see how they put a beard on Pedro Pascal, as well as adding some scars and the clothes that Joel wears in the game. The result is surprising.

Remember that a person may not look identical to their video game counterpart, however, the characterization and makeup artists are there to bring it as close as possible.

What’s going on with The Last of Us?

Right now, The last of us It is going through a good stage of media recognition because its second installment is, at least in recent years, the game most awarded by the press and users.

To this we must add that with the live action news of The last of us on HBO, we remember that Naughty dog maybe he is working on the multiplayer that did not get into the second part of the series due to lack of time.

From there on out, we don’t know what else could happen to this franchise of Naughty dog that perhaps, in the video games section, he will go through a break or an update for the Playstation 5. We only have to wait.

Excited for the series of TLoU on HBO? Follow the conversation on our social networks and stay on TierraGamer.

