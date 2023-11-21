Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 22:23

Moments before the start of the match between Brazil and Argentina, on Tuesday night (21) at the Maracanã stadium, fans of the two teams clashed in the south sector of the stadium. After the initial conflict, the Military Police took action, but the confusion increased rather than decreased.

Unlike other sporting events of this nature held at the Maracanã stadium, the fans were not positioned in separate sectors, nor did they have any form of isolation.

“It was scary. A fight that appeared to be small gained proportions. Families were being cornered and children were thrown from the stands to avoid getting hurt. Very sad in a full and festive Maracanã”, said journalist Marília Arrigoni, presenter of the program Stadiumfrom the TV Brasilwhich follows the match at Maracanã.

After the initial confusion, the Argentina players left the pitch, giving the impression that they would not play in the qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup. However, after the situation was controlled, the athletes returned to the pitch and the The match started with a 30-minute delay.