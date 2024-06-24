In a recent count that has captured the attention of otakus around the world, reddit revealed its list of the 100 best anime in history. The community, known for its passion and deep knowledge of the medium, voted fervently to create this definitive ranking. And it is quite surprising that some legendary series like One Piece or Dragon Ball do not arrive in the first 10, but it is more surprising that some unfinished ones like Hunter x Hunter have positioned themselves so well in the count.

Here we leave you the first 25 on the list:

1.- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

2.- Steins;Gate

3.- Attack on Titan

4.- Puella Magi Madoka Magica

5.- Hunter x Hunter

6.- Kaguya-sama: Love is War series

7.- Neon Genesis Evangelion

8.- The Monogatari Series

9.- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

10.- Vinland Saga

11.- Mob Psycho 100

12.- Bocchi the Rock

13.- Code Geass

14.- Clannad

15.- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation

16.- Made in Abyss

17.- Re: Zero

18.- Gintama

19.- Gurren Lagann

20.- Death Note

21.- Jojos Bizarre Adventure

22.- KonoSuba

23.- Violet Evergarden

24.- One piece

25.- A Place Furter than the Universe

In this video you can see the complete list of the community:

This list of the 100 best anime in history according to reddit not only highlights the most popular and acclaimed titles, but also celebrates the diversity and richness of Japanese animation. To check out the full list and join the discussion, visit the anime subreddit and share your own favorites. The otaku community is always growing and evolving, and these rankings reflect the collective love for an art form that continues to inspire and excite.

Via: reddit

Author’s note: I’m surprised that One Piece is not so well positioned, but that says that we are already moving into a transitional stage between new generations.