Professional athletes and more than 7,500 fans cheered the scientists who led the production of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines for more than two minutes this Monday (June 28, 2021), at the opening of the first round of Open games of Wimbledon, one of the most important on the World Tennis Tour.

The audience applauded AstraZeneca’s vaccine production specialist Sarah Gilbert, Oxford Vaccine Group director Andrew Pollard and others responsible for the production of vaccines against the virus in the UK.

“All were instrumental in the development and testing of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine”, said the organization of the tournament in note (in English). On the lawn, spectators sat around the words “thank you”, a gesture of thanks to the scientists.

An opening day on Center Court with a difference… A special moment as we say thank you to those who have played such an important role in the response to COVID-19#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/16dW1kQ2nr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2021

Traditionally, the Wimbledon tournament should host tennis big names like current champion Novak Djokovic, greatest champion Roger Federer and seven-time champion Serena Williams.

The championship is the first outdoor sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. Until the finals, the capacity will be 50% of the spectator occupancy.

Fans are required to wear masks and keep their distance. Only those who test negative for Covid-19 tests will be able to attend the matches.

Although the UK has yet to fully control the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to remove all restrictions by 19 July. On Saturday (June 26, 2021), the country registered 18,200 new infections of the virus – the biggest daily increase since February.

