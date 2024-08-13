Home policy

Donald Trump wants to become US President again in 2024. In the future, his youngest son could position himself – if his fans have their way.

Washington, DC – He is a 2.06 meter giant just like “Daddy’s taste”. We are talking about 18-year-old Barron Trump. The youngest child of former US President Donald Trump. The son of Trump and his current third wife Melania Trump. Never before having really appeared in public, there is US election 2024 Apparently there is now a bit of hype in the camp of Trump enthusiasts about the “little, big Donald”.

Donald Trump’s son privately: Even when going to the toilet he is monitored

Barron Trump could follow in his father’s footsteps. Supporters of Donald Trump are already predicting an election victory in 2044. © Rebecca Blackwell

The fifth child Trump was just ten years old when his father became President of the USA in 2016. But he had never been in the spotlight before – quite deliberately. His mother Melania Trump in particular knew how to shield him from the public eye. She is said to have forbidden him from being active on social media.

His everyday school life at the elite private Oxbridge Academy on the south coast of Florida was also characterized by caution and protection. Agents from the US Secret Service were constantly at his side, guarding his classroom and escorting him to the toilet. He was also known as “Jack” at school.

Donald Trump raves about son Barron: “He is a very good guy”

Classmates described him to the DailyMail as fun and sociable, but also mysterious: “He never attended football games or school parties. I don’t think he met or dated anyone outside of school,” one said.

Barron Trump graduated in May of this year and now plans to go to college in the fall. His father Donald praises him and his abilities to the skies: “He got accepted into every college he wanted,” said Donald Trump at a joint campaign event with his son in July, adding: “He’s a very good guy.” The University of Pennsylvania seems to be high on Barron Trump’s list.

Hype about Donald Trump’s son before US election 2024 – but he withdraws

And after that? A political career – if it’s up to dad, yes. Donald Trump is “completely in favor” of his son becoming a delegate. However, Barron Trump did not accept an invitation from the Republican Party to serve as a delegate for Florida at this year’s convention. The office of his mother Melania told Newsweek that he had to decline due to “previous commitments”.

But dad Donald is adamant that his offspring “likes politics.” Barron even sometimes gives him political advice, said the former president, who finds it “kind of funny.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s supporters already see Barron Trump following in his father’s footsteps and are charting a path for him. Merchandising items such as T-shirts, badges and notebooks are circulating at campaign events and online. Printed with slogans such as “Barron 2044” and “Barron Trump for president 2044”. In 2041, Trump’s son will turn 35 – the age requirement to be able to run for president in the USA. The first US election for Barron Trump would then be 2044.

But the apparent hype surrounding Donald Trump’s youngest child does not necessarily mean anything: His daughter Ivanka Trump was briefly vilified by his supporters as his brilliant successor. (pls)