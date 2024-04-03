To the singer Yuridiawho became famous during 2005 after her participation in the reality show 'La Academia', where she won second place, Her fans 'collect' her debt from the past and she responds to them.

“I was in debt…”, quotes a fan of Yuridia on social networks remembering and evoking that when the singer participated in 'La Academia', a reality show on TV Azteca, she spent a lot on calls to vote for her and help her.

The video is spread on social networks in which Yuridia's fans mention that they invested a lot of money in calls to support Yuridia, since they admired her a lot since then and wanted her to reach the final and obtain first place in the TV Azteca reality show 'The academy'.

Yuridia, a successful singer, indisputably. Instagram photo

In the video, fans of Yuridia They suggest that you take care of that debt with the telephone bill: “Yuridia, my friend tells you to pay Telmex, Because she cooperated with you when you were in 'The Academy', I was in debt.”

TO Yuridia Some fans charge her almost 20 years after she was part of 'La Academia' and as expected, the famous singer of songs like 'Ya te ovidé' and 'Que agonía' responds to them in a way they can't imagine.

After watching the aforementioned video, Yuridia, currently 37 years old and mother of two children, Share it on your social networks and accompany it with your reaction, gives him 'I have fun' too.

Yuridia Francisca Gaxiola Flores is originally from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, Her career as a singer has grown incredibly, because with her talent and voice she has captivated children and adults in Mexico, the USA and other countries.

Yuridia He has recorded several albums, including 'La Voz de un Ángel', 'Habla el corazón', 'Para mí' and 'Yuridia: Primera Fila'.

