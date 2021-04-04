At dawn this Sunday, and through a special announcement, it was announced that JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will have your anime. The news was very well received by fans of the work of Hirohiko araki.

Especially because it took years for it to be adapted. East mangaka He started it in 1999 and finished it in 2003. Since it finished, many have waited for the announcement of an animated adaptation.

A new JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime is on the way

As expected, fans turned to Twitter to express your joy. @ 7Shizuka9 he preferred that an image say more than a thousand words, and that is why his message only says ‘* Stone Ocean – Jojo Fandom announced:’.

@ Pt6Confirmation, for his part, commented ‘Stone Ocean is confirmed. Thank you all for coming on this journey with me. It has been a marvel ‘. The latter in relation to the fact that he never lost confidence that this day would come.

Jolyne takes the lead: Stone Ocean: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure anime confirmed

@presidentIucy highlighted ‘Imagine the shock of those who were used to making fun of Stone Ocean ads and found out late about the news’.

He posted a couple of images with Joey tribbiani from the famous series of Friends with a before and after for this announcement of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. @gondadisgon was more effusive, since he commented ‘Stone Ocean confirmed… AHHHHH VAMOOOOOS’. He is very excited.

Stone Ocean is a saga that is highly anticipated by fans

@InfernoOmni projection ‘woke up to the trend of JoJo’s Stone Ocean Part 6, what a beautiful day’.

@baritone_evyll let it be seen through his comment how early the announcement was, by saying ‘people who wake up with the Stone Ocean announcement vs. those who stayed up watching the whole event’.

As we mentioned before, the information appeared in the early hours of Sunday, at least in Latin America.

@ K4KYOINS declared ‘jojotwt [JoJo Twitter] going to sleep tonight knowing that Stone Ocean is finally confirmed ‘. @TropicalMaku finished off ‘sharing Jolyne’s timeline again because the Stone Ocean Part 6 anime was announced today’.

In addition to the comments in English about this announcement of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure We share with you some of the Latin fans. The impact it has caused is evident.

Source.



