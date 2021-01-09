We don’t know yet when the next-gen patches will come out, but the Fans Ask CDPR for Next-Gen Update to Include Third-Person Mode for Cyberpunk 2077. In 2019, CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would no longer support third-person mode. This was very disappointing for fans who were excited about the 2018 demo, featuring a scene from V in his apartment from a third-person perspective.

It seems that, at least in part, the initial plan included a third person mode for Cyberpunk 2077 that was planned with the third person in mind, at least in the cutscenes. CDPR has since denied that large amounts of content were removed from Cyberpunk 2077 to coincide with the December 10 release date. Still, the company has plans to mimic a No Man’s Sky-like redemption for Cyberpunk with upcoming updates and DLC packs. For now, CDPR has managed to double the performance of the game on Xbox One.

Recently, modder Jelle Bekkar released a mod that allows Cyberpunk 2077 to run in third person. This encouraged players who were hoping to experience the action from another perspective, or at least, did not want to experience first-person kissing. However, it quickly became clear that Cyberpunk wasn’t designed with a third-person mode in mind. While the Jelle Bekkar mod is still a work in progress, it will be some time before it is able to work stably.

The responsibility of enjoying a third person mode for Cyberpunk 2077 may fall on the fans. This is why I know has been asking CDPR to include this mode in the update for the next generation. CDPR will most likely ignore this request, because the first person will be part of how the final game experience was planned. Unlike what was shown in the E3 2018 game demo, the only time players can experience a third person mode for Cyberpunk 2077 is in scenes at the end of the game.