game of Thrones celebrates the tenth anniversary of the premiere of its first chapter this month, and in recent days mysterious messages began to appear on its account of Twitter.

It all started with the famous phrase ‘Winter is Coming’, which became representative of the entire work, and although we remember it fondly, we also hate it equally.

The end of game of Thrones it still hurts, and fans took the opportunity to ask that the show be given the ending it really deserved.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of its premiere, the official accounts of Twitter and YouTube they published some memories of the series, but far from causing nostalgia they ignited a petition.

In the comments of both publications it is possible to read requests for them to make a new ending, since the followers of game of Thrones They consider that justice was not done with the plot they built.

‘Season 8 remake?’

‘Either they remake the trash from last season or nobody cares.’

On Youtube A similar phenomenon happened, as the official Game of Thrones channel published a recap of season 8 that was not well received.

This video accumulated a total of 8121 negative reactions against 3279 positive ones, and as you can imagine, the comments are full of complaints.

‘Every plot was abandoned. The prince who was promised. Jon’s identity. The red priests. Faceless men. Bran’s powers. Cersei’s prophecy abandoned. Varys and Littlefinger’s big plan is thrown away. If you liked something about the show, season 8 destroys everything. ‘

‘Will they do a remake? Because if not, then it is better that they do not post a trailer again and remind us of something that we would like to forget ‘

It doesn’t seem like HBO is interested in doing another version of the Game of Thrones ending, so don’t get your hopes up.

