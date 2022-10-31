Over the weekend, Netflix confirmed that the series of The Witcher will have a fourth season. However, Henry Cavill, who until now has been in charge of bringing Geralt of Rivia to life, will leave this production, and Liam Hemsworth will occupy this position in his place. As usually happens in these cases, the community reacted negatively, and they are calling for a boycott in response.

Through social networks, dozens of fans showed their dissatisfaction with Cavill’s departure. While there are those who are willing to give Hemsworth a chance, many more have called for a boycott until Netflix brings back the original Geralt actor.

“Boycott The Witcher, bring Henry back. DO NOT REPLACE HENRY CAVILL! HE IS GERALT! HE KNOWS HIS CHARACTER MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE!” “DO NOT REPLACE HIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will boycott The Witcher if they really do replace it. How can you replace it? “The Witcher fans watching season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth instead of Henry Cavill.”

The Witcher fans watching Season 4 starring Liam Hemsworth instead of Henry Cavill: pic.twitter.com/0gYEzEvIev — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) October 29, 2022

Outside of their initial messages, neither Cavill nor Hemsworth have spoken about the public reception we’ve seen in recent days. We can only wait and see how the change of actors will be reflected in the series. At least for the moment, we still have a season with Cavill. In related topics, you can learn more about this case here. Similarly, the original The Witcher game will have a remake.

Editor’s note:

Unlike Cavill, Hemsworth isn’t as loved by the internet. While this actor has proven to be of a good caliber, it seems that if he doesn’t play Warhammer and build his own PC, the internet isn’t interested, which is disappointing. Let’s hope Hemsworth does well in this role.

Via: Twitter