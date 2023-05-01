After the death of fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev, fans brought flowers to his Fashion House on Prospekt Mira in Moscow.

Thus, they decided to pay tribute to the memory of the fashion designer. Flowers were left near the entrance to the Fashion House.

Zaitsev’s death became known earlier that day. According to an Izvestia source, he was taken to a hospital in the city of Shchelkovo with gastrointestinal bleeding, and a little later he died in intensive care. He was 85 years old.

The cause of death was internal bleeding.

As fashion historian Alexander Vasiliev noted, Zaitsev was the pride of Russian fashion. According to him, since 1965, the fashion designer has brought Soviet fashion closer to the international canons of style and beauty, taking into account folk traditions and national color.

Russian designer Igor Chapurin called Zaitsev a big figure and an underestimated fashion designer. He emphasized that the couturier “generated in himself powerful creative forces, the forces of innovation.”

Fashion designer Tatyana Kotegova, in turn, called Zaitsev a unique person and one of the greatest couturiers in Russia. In her opinion, his death marked the end of an era.

People’s Artist of Russia Nadezhda Babkina said that each creation of Zaitsev is “a masterpiece, an example of impeccable taste and high quality.”

In turn, stylist and fashion expert Vladislav Lisovets, in an interview with Izvestia, called Zaitsev an incredibly strong personality.

Lisovets said that he had known Zaitsev for a long time and considered him incredibly talented.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev is a famous Russian fashion designer. He is a laureate of the State Prize of Russia (1995), People’s Artist of the Russian Federation (2006). In 2007-2009, he hosted the Fashion Sentence program on Channel One. Zaitsev is considered the first Soviet fashion designer. In 1963, the French magazine Paris Match published an article about him “He dictates fashion to Moscow.”