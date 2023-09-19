Home page World

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the most famous footballers in the world, is currently in Iran and is experiencing a reception that is second to none.

Tehran – The 38-year-old Portuguese arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran with his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and caused a stir. This article highlights the background and events surrounding Ronaldo’s stay in Iran.

Cristiana Ronaldo earns 200 million euros a year in Saudi Arabia. © IMAGO/Mutsu Kawamori

Arrival in Tehran and crowds of fans at the hotel

Ronaldo landed in Iran on Monday and was honored with a traditional Persian carpet upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran. Al-Nassr’s team bus was followed by Iranian fans who enthusiastically welcomed the superstar and his teammates on TikTok and Instagram there are a lot of videos circulating.

After his arrival, hundreds of fans flocked to Ronaldo’s hotel, the Espinas Palace in Tehran. The lobby of the luxury hotel was even stormed with shouts of “Ronaldo, Ronaldo”. Photos showed crowds of fans around the hotel complex. Ronaldo himself was escorted to his room by security guards, followed by the rest of the Al-Nassr team and their employees. An entire floor of the hotel was reserved for the Al-Nassr party, with a suite set aside specifically for Ronaldo.

Background of Cristiano Ronaldo’s visit to Iran

Ronaldo is in Iran to take on Tehran’s top club Persepolis with his club Al-Nassr in the Asian Champions League. However, the game will take place without spectators. This is related to a one-match stadium ban imposed on Persepolis for a social media post.

The Al-Nassr group received special SIM cards, which allow them to access the Internet without restrictions during their stay. This is not possible for Iranian citizens as thousands of websites and all global news services and social media are blocked.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stay in Iran shows once again how important football and especially superstars like Ronaldo are in the world. Despite political and social differences, sport brings people together and creates unforgettable moments.