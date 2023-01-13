At the end of the month the Xbox Developer_Direct will take place. Immediately, many players noticed a clear relationship with the introductions of Nintendo, since both have the word Direct in their name. Although this could be seen as something that was simply used with the aim of implying that it is a digital event, some players believe this could lead to a lawsuit from the Big N.

Recently, ex-Nintendo employee Kit Ellis, whom you may recognize from his involvement with Nintendo Minute, pointed out that Xbox’s decision to call its presentation as Developer_Direct, does not make the Great. This was what he commented:

“It’s very interesting that Xbox uses the Direct name for this. Come with a lot of expectations as to the format and type of ads you will include; We’ll see if you can meet them. On the other hand, I’m sure Nintendo doesn’t like the name at all. Xbox’s use of the name ‘Direct’ for its presentation is likely a deliberate attempt to capitalize on the recognition Nintendo has created with the same name and can be seen as an attempt to imitate Nintendo’s format and reputation.”

Xbox using the Direct name for this is so interesting. It carries a lot of baggage for expectation on format and the types of announcements it will include – we’ll see if it can deliver. On the flip side, I’m sure Nintendo is not thrilled with the name. https://t.co/QOlBv17sYl —Kit Ellis (@kitosan) January 11, 2023

However, it is important to mention that this is not the first time that a company has used the word Direct for a digital presentation, since Devolver Digital has done its Devolver Directs for a long time without any legal problems. Similarly, at the moment it is unknown what kind of presentation Xbox will carry out.

For now, we remind you that Xbox Developer_Direct will take place on January 25. On related issues, Google and NVIDIA are against the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Similarly, there is a comparison between the PS4 Pro and the Xbox Series S.

This sounds like a couple of fans raising this situation substantially. While using the word Direct creates a clear relationship to Nintendo’s work, it would not cause a lawsuit. If PlayStation with its State of Play, which has the same structure as a Nintendo Direct, has not had a problem, Xbox will have less.

