Maybe because Hideo kojima has not revealed any new project is that some players see ‘things’ where in reality there is nothing. Why do we say it?

Simply, because there are those who believe that a new game called Abandoned, and that he is on his way to PS5, is actually a development on the part of Kojima Productions. However, and as far as is known, it is the creation of Blue Box Games. But some think differently.

Abandoned is a development by Blue Box Games

They think that as it happened with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, whose development was attributed at some point to ‘Moby Dick Studio’, history will repeat itself.

No one is missing who says that Abandoned, of which almost nothing is known, will be the next PT from Hideo kojima. But it does not appear to be so. Perhaps the problem is that the study in charge, Blue Box Games, is virtually unknown and has never released a game on consoles. Your website is not working!

Rumor: Hideo Kojima prepares a new game in collaboration with Xbox

The studio has a game in Early access on Steam, but it hasn’t been updated in a while. And they have a similar one for the missing Greenlight that failed to materialize.

But what debunks the rumors that Abandoned be a game of Hideo kojima is another piece of information. It is a report from a well-known reporter, Jeff grubb. According to him, this designer negotiates with Microsoft for you to fund and publish your next game on Xbox Series X | S.

Hideo Kojima is negotiating, but with Microsoft

The statue of Death stranding in back of Phil Spencer in his office, leader of Xbox, would be an indication of that. Clearly it is not about Abandoned, which was announced for the PS5. To all this, what does it say Blue Box Games?

To begin with, he revealed that he has received many emails about this rumor, but denies having any relationship with Hideo kojima. He claimed to have no association with this creative, nor did he intend to validate that information.

Blue blox games highlighted ‘we are a small group of developers working on an exciting title that we wanted to do for a long time’.

To the above, he added ‘We have helped other studios in the past with their projects and we wanted to work on the first one, which is large and our own’. He continued with ‘While it is true that we have worked on small projects before in the past, we certainly do not use it for marketing purposes’.

The study behind the game ended with ‘We hope this has cleared up this matter and we look forward to seeing you all at our first reveal of the gameplay of Abandoned’. It seems clear that Hideo kojima is not involved.

