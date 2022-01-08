Fans attacked and robbed players in concentration of Bucaramanga

Juan Camilo Chaverra, goalkeeper of Atlético Bucaramanga, He denounced this Friday on his social networks that fans of the club entered the headquarters of the team to attack and steal them.

“Unpresentable what some misfits and delinquent fans just did when they entered our headquarters to attack us and steal our belongings. I think that those of us who stayed and all the colleagues who have arrived always want the best for the institution and its fans,” he wrote Chaverra on his Twitter account.

(Also read: Novak Djokovic’s wife asks for ‘love and respect’ after tennis player problems)

Images of the attack on Bucaramanga players

Chaverra published two other trills, one in which he assures that they are always willing to listen to the nonconformity of the fans, and another, in which he shows images of how the aggression was.

“Unfortunately what happened and I think that these are not fans but criminals. As a player we will always be willing to listen to them as long as they arrive with respect and not how they did it tonight !! Impressive,” added Chaverra.

(In other news: Analysis: conclusions of Rueda’s call for the friendly)

Bucaramanga finished in the 10th box in the second half of last year and for this tournament he made a roll in the payroll. Kept the technician Nestor Craviotto, but he hired 14 new players. Chaverra is one of the footballers who remain from last year’s payroll.

SPORTS