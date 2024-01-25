We are going through a rather complicated situation in the video game industry, especially those who work in different companies. To begin with, it was announced not long ago that in Riot Games several employees have been removed from their respective positions. And this was not going to stay that way, so this week it was reported that Microsoft He is saying goodbye to 1,900 people, who apparently do not contribute much within the different departments of the company.

Faced with this news that spread quickly, fans have reacted in various ways, including comments in which they say there is no point in acquiring Activision Blizzard and then begin to remove some of its staff, and they have done this quite abruptly. Added to that is the part that they see it as unfair that developers who have been working for a long time leave, and that perhaps the Community Manager positions were those that could have been dispensed with.

Here are some of the comments:

– Layoffs suck in any industry. No one wants to lose a job they potentially love. The massive downsizing in the video game industry is terrible. Especially by companies that make ridiculous revenue streams. It does not make any sense. – These layoffs at Xbox are such a disaster that Activision Blizzard staff are texting me to try to find out if they will be affected. Almost 2000 job cuts and people now just have to wait to see if they are part of the bloodbath. – Now, where are all those Xbox fans who were making a big fuss over Sony's layoffs? – I miss Satoru Iwata a lot. He was a true leader, unlike the CEOs of Xbox, Activision, Riot, Bungie and Unity. He took the part, fired no one, and guided Nintendo through its worst days. Look where they are now. – How crazy! This all started with reports of savage sexual harassment in the workplace, then Ms/xbox took over. People said this was good for ABK! People said no, they were going to fire people to help recover the 70 million. It will not happen!!! Now this! Lmaooo you listened to all those INFLUENCERS who said this WAS good, now see the fruits of your FREE job for Ms/xbox, help fire these 1900 I love watching him.

After all this, more information has begun to emerge in which there is even talk of issues about eliminating departments that distributed the physical discs of the company's different games. Which may be the beginning of the end for the era of this type of format. Although it is not a total elimination, but rather some sections that may not generate as much as expected.

For now, layoffs will be limited to 1,900 people.

Editor's note: If you understand the anger, more so because of the issue of canceled projects like Odyssey that apparently had a lot of potential ahead of them. However, there were also filler stalls that may have already been covered, so there was no option. To that we added that everything invested in Activision had to be paid back.