“Guardians of the Galaxy 3″ is another of the exciting projects that Marvel Studios Prepare for your Cinematic Universe. However, before its arrival in theaters, the galactic squadron -led by star lord (Chris Pratt)—will be part of the plot of “Thor 4″ (whose first trailer came out recently), and its own holiday special.

In line with this, leaked photos have revealed some of the actors on the set. While many were excited about a revamped suit for Peter Quill, it’s Drax who has not completely enchanted his followers.

Drax in leaked photos from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” film set. Photo: Twitter/@guardiansupdate

Likewise, a recent report from the Giant Freakin Robot portal has exposed some of the incisive comments that fans have left against the new appearance that the role played by Dave Bautista.

It is known that this third installment of the galactic saga directed by James Gunn will be Bautista’s last appearance as Drax, for which a user did not hesitate to express that the actor simply would not have made an effort to resume his physical training as before. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Users criticize Dave Bautista’s physique in leaked photos from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” set. Photo: Twitter capture

As recalled, the former WWE wrestler had previously commented that he would like to wear a shirt to bring his iconic role to life. “I’m going to be 54 by the time (‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’) comes out, and the shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me,” the artist revealed in conversation with The Ellen show (via Movieweb).

Despite everything, there were some users who showed their support for the Hollywood star, and recommended to others that they should not make fun of the performer’s physique, as he is probably still “stronger than 98% of the people in this thread”. .

Users support Dave Bautista against criticism for his physique. Photo: Twitter capture