Seismologist: Fans at Taylor Swift concert cause 2.3 magnitude aftershocks

Fans of American singer Taylor Swift during two concerts in Seattle caused tremors that are equivalent to an earthquake of magnitude 2.3. This was told by seismologist Jackie Kaplan-Auerbach, informs CNN.

A professor of geology at Western Washington University said that she received such data from the performance of the performer at Lumen Field on July 22 and 23.

Earthquake-equivalent tremors were also recorded in 2011 in Seattle during a football match between the Seattle Seahawks and the New Orleans Saints. This phenomenon is called the “Animal Earthquake”.

