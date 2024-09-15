A couple of weeks ago the former president of Nintendo of America, Reggie Fils-Aimeshared a very particular photograph, in which you could see his large collection of N64where many cartridges were seen with their respective manuals and even some with a box like Conker’s Bad Fur Day. And this has led users to think that he wants to get rid of it, when he is only showing the fanaticism he has had for the company for decades.

In the photo, iconic games such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and GoldenEye 007, generating a lot of interest among fans of the classic console. Reggie mentioned that he was reorganizing his collection, which sparked a wave of comments and proposals to acquire the games.

One user joked offering $7 for all the cartridges, to which Reggie He responded humorously by saying that the actual price of the collection would be $70,000, including his signature on each game. This interaction quickly attracted the attention of the community, with many users commenting and supporting the offer, albeit in an ironic way. Some even offered to contribute to make the purchase happen.

Found part of my Nintendo 64 collection! Reorganizing it all! wonder what hidden gems I have here! ⁦@NintendoAmerica⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nu7e6OucuV — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) August 29, 2024

The massive response from fans showed not only the level of nostalgia that the game continues to generate Nintendo 64but also the great appreciation they have for Reggie, who has remained active on social media since leaving his position at Nintendo in 2019. Over the years, his figure has established itself as a key reference within the gaming community, which turns any interaction related to him into an event for fans.

Although it is unlikely that Reggie really sell his collection, this fun interaction underlines the emotional and collector value that these games still have, especially when they are linked to such an important figure as him. The cartridges signed by the former president would be a priceless treasure for any collector, although for now it seems that everything remains in a conversation between fans.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: I would have liked to keep the manuals for several of my 64 games, but they all went in the trash. Now all that remains is the memory of what I once had.