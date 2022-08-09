Rhea Seehorn’s story as an actress is more than moving. Her role as Kim Wexler in “Better call Saul” had already garnered love from fans of the AMC series. However, after her participation in the chapter 12 —titled “Waterworks”—, the audience demands that he be given an Emmy Award for giving away one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the entire show.

MAJOR SPOILERS FROM HERE

Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn

For a few days, it was known that Vince Gilligan, creator of the entire universe of “Breaking bad”, had been in charge of directing this penultimate episode. This being his farewell to the series, no less was expected of his work.

Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn at the season 3 premiere. Photo: AFP

In this episode, Kim Wexler returns from Florida to Albuquerque after Gene’s (Jimmy) call, which takes place in the black and white scenes where everything that happens after “Breaking bad” takes place.

The reason for his return is to confess to Cheryl, Howard’s wife, how she and Jimmy were responsible for sabotaging her husband’s life, something that unfortunately led to his death.

And it is after this that what is perhaps the best Rhea Seehorn scene in the entire series takes place. As she is on a bus heading home, Kim tries to be strong, but eventually breaks down in uncontrollable tears in front of the other passengers.

An Emmy for Rhea Seehorn!

This scene is being highly commented on social networks after its broadcast on AMC and Netflix. Kim Wexler fans repeatedly agree that Rhea Seehorn deserves an Emmy.

Fan tweet asking for Emmy for Rhea Seehorn. Photo: Sergio Calling Saul/Twitter

Fan tweet asking for Emmy for Rhea Seehorn. Photo: Andres Eduardo C./Twitter

“Better call Saul” premieres its final episode this August 15 on AMC United States. On Netflix Latin America, the next day.