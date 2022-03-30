Director Zack Snyder has a huge legion of fans. Following the recognition he received by winning both fan categories at the Oscarthe fans do not want to be left alone with that and now they have taken the networks again to ask for the return of Ben Affleck to the role of Batman in his homonymous film of the Extended Universe of DC (DCEU).

fan victory

After they made Snyder win with “Army of the Dead” in the category best popular movieand that they recognize “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” with the Oscar Cheer MomentDC fans did their thing again with the popular hashtag with which they got Snyder’s version of Justice League.

With #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (“make the Batfleck movie”), DC fans are now calling for the actor to reprise the role and shoot the tape he had planned before the project was canceled and taken over by Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson in the role. protagonist

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie (“make the Batfleck movie”) is the request of DC fans. Photo: Yahoo.com

The pressure of the networks

Let us remember that thanks to the pressure in social networks with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut the studio (Warner) approved producing the director’s cut of Justice League, which had previously been released theatrically under the direction of Joss Whedon and was a box office flop.

In contrast, this new and improved version of Snyder was a hit on HBO Max and that’s why fans want the sequels and spin-offs that were planned before, and one of them is “The Batman”, the movie in solitaire starring Ben Affleck.

Fans want “The Batman” the solo movie starring Ben Affleck. Photo: Yahoo.com.

Will a Snyderverse unfold?

Different expert portals in comics and movies realize that the restoration of the snyderverse (alluding to Marvel’s Spiderverse) has yet to be confirmed, but is still under discussion, while Ben Affleck’s script for “The Batman” could be adapted into a TV series. hbo maxBut for now, these are just rumours.