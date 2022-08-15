Since his arrival a couple of weeks ago, the new PSPlus has been the focus of attention among fans of the company, since interesting video games are offered, either from the company itself Sony or third parties. However, for many players, the company is failing on a very important issue, that is the absence of classic titles.

Initially, the Japanese company commented that the premium subscription level, month after month, games from the first consoles would arrive, something that has been a hollow promise, both for games of PS1 as well as PSP. And that has already led the players to express their complaints on social networks, because although they give games of PS4this does not finish fulfilling the requirements.

Here are some comments from Twitter:

Come on @Sony @PlayStation of all the cut-rate games they added to the classics catalog, they didn’t bother to add Legends of Legaia or Legends of Legaia 2. Big disappointment #PS1 #PS2.

come on @Sony @PlayStation of all the cut rate games you guys added to the classics catalog you couldn’t be bothered to add Legends of Legaia or Legends of Legaia 2. Huge let down #PS1 #PS2 — Crayola Commando (@Commando1C) August 13, 2022

Wtf there are no classics in the Premium level of PS Plus this month???

Wtf there are no classics on the Premium tier of PS Plus this month??? — MsaeĐ♦️Ragnarök óðinsdagr (@MysticMsa3d) August 14, 2022

PS Plus is pretty amazing. I’d say they’re pretty much the same, but as soon as Sony starts putting more effort into the classics, gp will be over.

PS Plus is pretty amazing. I’d say rn they’re pretty equal, but as soon as Sony starts putting more effort into classics gp is done. — 🧾 (@eteethree) August 12, 2022

It’s only been three months, but I’m prepared to declare PlayStation Plus Premium a flop, sadly. Why even announce “we’re getting PSP games out” if it’s been three months and all you’ve got out is Echocrome? Somehow worse than Nintendo with its library of classics.

It’s been only three months but I’m prepared to declare PlayStation Plus Premium a failure, sadly Why even advertise “we’re gonna put out PSP games” if it’s three months in and all you’ve put out is fucking Echocrome Somehow worse than Nintendo with their classics library — Unlikable Female Protagonist (@VahRonica) August 14, 2022

Two months into the service, the classic PS Plus Premium catalog is not a start. Zero classics to be added in August, two added after launch, this kinda sucks.

Two months into the service PS Plus Premium’s Classic Catalog is a non-starter. Zero classics to be added in August, two added post-launch | ResetEra this kinda stinks@PlayStation https://t.co/95f9Q36gRu — Turkey Phone (@gunstargreen83) August 11, 2022

The incursion of important franchises was recently reported as all the deliveries of the world of Yakuza. But all those who are looking for classics of PS1 either PSP they keep on wanting. For now there is no indication that a new wave of older titles will be added to the premium level of online membership.

Via: Twitter