Today the nominees of The Game Awardsthe now traditional annual awards ceremony in which awards are given to the games that are considered the best of the year, and among the big names are Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate III And till Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, there is someone who has not been invited to this celebration, at least in the best game of the year.

The great absence in question is starfieldlatest production by Bethesda and the commitment to be the great launch of Xbox this year, which although it did not enter the part of best title of 2023, was nominated for best RPG alongside other titles that left their mark such as Final Fantasy XVI. However, this has not been enough for fans of the brand, so they are now protesting against the award for not including it in more categories.

Here are some comments:

As expected, few nominations for Starfield and outside the GOTY category of this 2023, as I said before, I withdraw my support for these awards and will not transmit this mockery to video games, where the press and Geoff are biased against Xbox, from the 2013 Xbox has not… pic.twitter.com/OGNQf6UDIj — El Locon Gamer (@El_Locon_Gamer) November 13, 2023

Thegameawards and their hatred of Microsoft is not normal. They never nominate any game for GOTY There is no Starfield, No Hi Fi Rush, No Forza, No Diablo 4 Hogwarts isn’t there either… Spiderman 2 is one of the worst games of the year but there always has to be representation of… pic.twitter.com/fvuhDHauqD — Sasel (@Saselandia) November 13, 2023

With this detail in mind, people have thought that it is a boycott by the event organizer, Geoff Keighley this will be against the brand Xbox as is, since there have been quite a few years in which no product related to this brand has been nominated. It is even suspected that if the game had been released on multiplatform it would have had a better chance, but since it is from a studio now owned by Microsoft They have gone against him immediately.

On the other hand, they have also criticized that Hogwarts Legacy has not had any mention, and that could be because The Game Awards I wouldn’t want to have any kind of conflict with the LGBT community. And we cannot forget that this sector wanted to cancel the game due to inappropriate comments by the author of the books. Harry Potter. That could be one of the factors why it didn’t even get nominated for best action or RPG game.

Remember that the awards will take place next December 7th.

Editor’s note: It definitely seemed unfavorable to me that they didn’t put him in the nominees, maybe he wasn’t going to win, but at least they should have placed him on this podium of the greats. It is understandable that users are not happy with this decision.