Although HBO is not yet ready to share official information about the second season of the series, The Last of Usimages have been leaking for a while now that give us a new look at this adaptation of the acclaimed Naughty Dog game. Now, a new look at this show has divided fans, who are not entirely convinced by the lead actress, Bella Ramsey.

Recently, a leak from the set of the filming gives us a better look at Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced, as Ellie and Dina respectively. Here we can see the protagonist’s iconic tattoo. However, Not everyone is happy with the way this looks, same issue many have shared about her clothing and hair.

more ellie and dina in #thelastofushbo 🎬 pic.twitter.com/tpQPlPmQIk — The Last of Us News (@TheLastofUsNews) July 9, 2024

In general, Many have pointed out that HBO’s work does not resemble Naughty Dog’s work.However, it is important to mention that these leaks do not represent the final work. The photos are of poor quality, and usually capture the actresses on breaks or from unfavorable angles. Likewise, fans have mentioned that this is an adaptation, and Bella Ramsey is different from Ellie.

For all those who complain, There is always the possibility of playing again The Last of Us Part II. In related topics, the episodes of the second season of The Last of Us. You can also check out more images from the show here.

Author’s Note:

It’s amazing to see a community upset about an incomplete job, though considering the past of The Last of Usthis shouldn’t come as a big surprise. You have to wait for an official image or trailer first before criticizing something that isn’t ready to be seen by the public yet.

Via: The Last of Us News