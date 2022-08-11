a couple of hours ago Disney Plus He gave a message that was the subject of debate, since they decided to adjust the subscription prices, this at least for the United States region. This after mentioning that said service is not being profitable for the company, so now they are going to implement commercials and raise prices for those who do not want to see them.

Once the news was spread, it was logical that users were not going to be happy with the prices, leaving their respective opinions within social networks, arguing that they should not make this abrupt change. The main factor being the increase in more people to the platform, but with this decision they may soon decrease.

Here some comments:

I will not lie. I love #Disney , but raising the price of #DisneyPlus given the current economic climate was in very poor taste. Something that many people rely on to entertain themselves at home during these difficult times when we have like 3 pandemics at the same time…

I won’t lie. i love #Disneybut raising the #DisneyPlus price given the current economic climate was in extremely poor taste. 🤷🏽‍♂️ Something so many people rely on for entertainment at home during these tough times when we have like 3 pandemics going at once…#Marvel #starwars pic.twitter.com/K7klmlkr4y — MediaVerse+ ➐ (@MediaVersePlus) August 10, 2022

So the prices of Disney+ and Hulu are individually increasing and they’re introducing a tier of ads for the same price you’re paying now, BUT… If you have a package, no price increases have been announced. Get a bundle and save!

So Disney+ & Hulu prices individually are increasing & they’re introducing an ad-tier for the same price you’re paying now, BUT… If you have a bundle no price increases were announced. Get a bundle and save!https://t.co/hHayULc2pI — Lamarr Wilson (@LamarrWilson) August 10, 2022

It’s funny because the same day this happened is the same day Disney+ increased its price.

It’s funny because the same day this happened is the same day Disney + increased its price https://t.co/23D6inRoNM — ✨️💮Kairy Luminess💮✨️ (@kairyluminess) August 10, 2022

Eventually, we will return to cable television and “cord connectors” will be the new “cord cutters.”

Eventually we’re just gonna come back around to cable TV and “cord pluggers” will be the new “cord cutters” https://t.co/jqc9wwDy2e — Mitchell Saltzman (@JurassicRabbit) August 10, 2022

It is worth mentioning that this very day it was announced that Disney Plus beat in number of total subscribers Netflix just three years after release. Streak that might not continue from the next December 9date on which the new memberships with paid advertisements will be launched.

