After months of waiting, during the State of Play that took place yesterday, Konami finally gave us a good look at the remake of Silent Hill 2 which Bloober Team is working on. Unfortunately, This progress was not what many expected. In this way, the public has reacted negatively to this trailer.

In the State of Play we were presented with a trailer focused on the combat sections, so it was possible to see the protagonist shoot different weapons and fight hand-to-hand with some enemies. However, many attacked this trailer for the animations and not counting the visual quality that was expected. This was what the public commented.

“See new gameplay of the Silent Hill 2 remake and feel neither disappointment nor excitement, but rather a secret third thing (absolutely nothing).”

“My reaction after seeing the trailer for the remake of Silent Hill 2.”

“I can't stop thinking about my disappointment with the Silent Hill 2 remake.”

“I know the Silent Hill 2 combat trailer can't be real. Just don't publish the Konami game. Save us the disappointment.”

However, There are people who are happy with the work that was presented to us yesterdayand are excited to play this remake:

“I'm convinced that everyone who says the new Silent Hill 2 Remake trailer looks bad DID NOT play the same game as me. “Literally, ANYTHING resembling a combat system is a giant step up from the original’s run away from all enemies and boss fights that look like that.”

Along with this, and as expected, comparisons with the remakes of Resident Evil were immediate, with the majority of the public pointing out that Capcom's work substantially raised the expectations they had of this project. However, the saddest news, is that at the moment there is no release date for this mound, although it is still expected to be available at some point this year. On related topics, you can check out the new trailer for Silent Hill 2 here. Likewise, this is the summary of yesterday's State of Play.

Editor's Note:

Buy the remake of Silent Hill 2 with that of Resident Evil 2 It's not a fair thing. Capcom used a new graphics engine to create a large-scale AAA experience that radically changes the gameplay compared to the original title. Bloober Team is an independent studio that has taken the game from PlayStation 2, and is bringing it to current platforms. They are different projects.

