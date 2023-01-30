As much is known, a live action adaptation of one piecewhich will have a cast selected by the author himself that will arrive this year at Netflix. For its part, the anime continues its path in the arc of Wanowhich is being loved by fans for a specific element, the type of animation.

The most recent episode offered an example with luffy returning to the roof of Skull Dome to face kaido in a third round. Yamato he is also in the midst of fighting his father, and through his action and luffy Jumping at just the right time, the two dealt a critical hit, leading to the ultimate fight that will decide the fate of the country.

Here are the comments from the fans:

THE POWER, THE SPEED, THE INTENSITY WTF Ota popped off man holy shit pic.twitter.com/BZhZudxWIC — ⚡️ Soulstorm ⚡️ CR: ReZero (@Soul_StormOP) January 29, 2023

One Piece animators are literal gods 😍🫶#ONEPIECE1049 pic.twitter.com/MnJjiKjCJ7 — SUPER クロニクル  (@DBSChronicles) January 29, 2023

EPIC part of the episode!!

BRO ONE PIECE 1049 IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE THIS SEQUENCE OF LUFFY AND YAMATO GOES FREAKING CRAZY HOLY HELL! 🔥🔥🔥 ever since Wano started they’ve been going very hard on the animation for the fights and im left gobsmacked every time. pic.twitter.com/h38m0ksM4B — 🔥Jake Dragneel 🔥 (@jakesakuraba) January 29, 2023

Manga and Anime Luffy from #ONEPIECE1025 and #ONEPIECE1049 I’m so happy I can follow One Piece and witness everything real time 🐍❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXZ6mj0HD6 — Monkey D. Gizem 🏴‍☠️ ししし 🖤 LUFFY WAS 👑 ルフィ☀️⚡🤍 (@piratequeen_ya) January 29, 2023

Editor’s note: Little by little the anime is getting closer to the manga, and that is something that fans of the saga are quite excited about. Well, the following saga will be the one that will end this work that has been present for decades.