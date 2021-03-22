German runner Alisa Schmidt, who was named the sexiest female athlete in the world by Busted Coveragе, in Instagram showed a photo in tight leggings, which impressed netizens.

The picture shows a 23-year-old athlete posing lying on her stomach. In the comments, users rated the figure of the German woman, calling her ideal. “Buns, what you need”, “You remind me of a Barbie doll”, “Come visit and train me, I also want to have such a figure,” the fans wrote.

In February of this year, Schmidt shared a photo shoot from the fitness room. In the comments, users were puzzled when a runner manages to train with such active social media and constant attention to her appearance.

In 2017, Schmidt won silver with the German national team in the 4x400m relay at the European Under-20 Championship. In 2019, the runner took bronze in the relay at the European Championship U23.