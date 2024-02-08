Last year something was announced that anime fans were not expecting at all, and that is precisely the merger between Crunchyroll and Funimation, this is because the latter would be ceasing to provide service in some regions due to issues that have not been so clear. However, it has been promised that with this union there will be interesting changes, such as that part of the content will be transferred to the orange platform, likewise, if users have memberships of more than one year this will be automatically transferred with the same log in and everything.

However, there are things that will not have a solution, which is why users are losing their minds, and those are digital copies of certain movies or programs, because as in Crunchyroll There is no way to buy the products, therefore there is no way to make a transfer from Funimation. This leads us to the fact that the content that was purchased will probably be lost, or can only be streamed with a subscription.

Here is part of the statement:

We understand that you may have questions about your Funimation digital copies. Please note that Crunchyroll does not currently support digital copies from Funimation, meaning access to previously available digital copies will not be supported. However, we are continually working to improve our content offering and provide you with an exceptional anime streaming experience. We appreciate your understanding and encourage you to explore the extensive anime library available on Crunchyroll.

There are some warnings about this that point to problems with the original system of Funimation more than the absorption of the company by Crunchyroll. Funimation does not allow users to purchase individual anime series, the copies were a promotion available through the purchase of physical DVD or Blu-ray discs, meaning it was only available to those who already owned that anime on disc. Users cannot purchase digital versions of anime directly from Funimation in the same way as Prime Videofor example, offers digital and streaming purchases as separate products.

Remember that the merger will take place on April 2.

Editor's note: If the episodes were never sold in online format, it is obvious that there is no way to get them again now with the merger, and they already have the physical means to watch the series. I feel that complaining about something digital is in vain, since one does not own those products, they are actually income.