After a whole month of waiting, the 83rd chapter of the manga by Dragon Ball Super It is now available. On this occasion, we finally had the opportunity to see the fight between Bardock, Goku’s father, and Gas. With this, A new power was revealed that has created a number of questions in the minds of fans.

In the chapter, we saw how Bardock almost lost to Gas on multiple occasions. The Saiyan wasn’t even interested in using the power of the Dragon Balls to escape danger. Fortunately, everything changed when this warrior managed to obtain a new power.

To the surprise of many, Bardock managed to defeat Gas thanks to a power never seen before, or at least one that has not been clarified. Although at first one could think that it is the Super Saiyan, this is not the case, as this character’s hair did not change. Regardless of which ability it is, the final result is the key for Goku to defeat Gas, which would indicate that a new ability would be within Kakaroto’s reach.

Alongside this, it stands out that Bardock’s wish granted by the Dragon, would reveal the reason why Goku is such a formidable warrior. We remind you that you can read the manga of Dragon Ball Super for free and in Spanish on the Manga Plus site.

Now we will have to wait a month to see the next chapter of the manga. On related topics, the following DLC ​​from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot could be played by Bardock. Similarly, there is already a new release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Editor’s Note:

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super It made me think that a Bardock spin-off would be perfect for this anime. Goku’s father has great potential as a protagonist.

Via: comic book