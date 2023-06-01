We are practically in the month of June, and that means that video game events will be present, among them we have the Summer Game Fest and also him Ubisoft forward. However, the one who could take the cake could be the Xbox Showcasesame that from this moment is already generating expectations in terms of announcements.

After the reveal of a certain video, fans began to think that one of the big announcements of the event will be the new installment of fable, and it is that in the material you can see a blue powder that leads to a screen with the logo. The clue that the followers detected is that the following game emphasizes fairies and magical beings.

Do you love ✨ GAMES ✨ as much as we do? Then you won’t want to miss the Xbox Games Showcase: https://t.co/YSurRjtzpn | #starfield #XboxShowcase pic.twitter.com/O1qSlXHNmY —Xbox (@Xbox) May 30, 2023

To this is added, that the trail that users follow for some objectives in fable It is very similar to the one seen in said trailer, so after a long time of waiting, it may be that Playground Games finally ready to take a look. Since that first teaser, pretty much nothing has been shown, so by this point they should have something.

More appearances such as that of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2a game that showed a small advance a few months ago in which the power of the Unreal Engine 5. On the other hand, the next installment of force motorsport It does not yet have a confirmed release date, only that it will be released at some point in the 2023.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It’s time for Xbox to redeem itself with the fans, offering ambitious deliveries for the enjoyment of fans looking for something to compete with Sony.