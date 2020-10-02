Ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his ex-girlfriend and actress Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines continuously. At the same time, we all know that these days Ankita is spending a lot of her time on social media. His pictures and videos go viral on seeing them. This time the same thing happened, recently Ankita has shared a video on her Instagram account in which she is seen with her family and boyfriend Vicky Jain. Not only this, Ankita has told about 7 wonders of the world in this video. Although this video is being liked a lot, but some users are also questioning Ankita about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande has told his viewpoint about 7 wonders in this video. Ankita Lokhande has described mother, father, brother, sister, friend, love, children and grandchildren as her 7 wonders. There is also a picture in it, in which his family and boyfriend Vicky are seen with Ankita. Everyone looks very happy in this picture.

Now after watching this video, a user wrote on social media- ‘You got happiness in your life, I wish Sushant’s life would have been like this too. Why did you let Sushant sir know from your life? She would meet him once and ask him recently. You were very happy even after separating from Sushant. It is very sad that you knew that a lot is happening in Sushant’s life, yet you did nothing.