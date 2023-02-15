Last week was quite an event for fans of NintendoThis is because a new direct was carried out with the most anticipated announcements by the Japanese company. One of the videos that impacted the most was that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomwhich has officially released its pre-sales after the end of the transmission.

Many are already waiting for the digital copy of the game, but there are more fans looking to have the cartridge to collect, and one of the stores that already has reservations is neither more nor less than gamestop. Needless to say, it always offers a type of incentive to customers to make their pre-sales, and it seems that the gift of Zelda Users did not like it.

Through an official announcement, it is confirmed that all those who buy the game in advance will be awarded a wooden plaque with motifs and signs of this particular installment. Faced with this, people have spoken out, because they think it is a gift that is not worth it, for which some have even stated that they will make the reservation elsewhere.

Remember that the video game goes on sale on May 12, 2023 only in switches.

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: It is certainly not a very good gift, but it is not one to demand either. In fact, there are stores that don’t even give pre-sale gifts to customers. As far as demanding something that is free, I don’t know how good it is.