The final brawl that took place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Yida was not the only controversy of the match between Real Madrid and Mallorca. After the final whistle, the discussions between the players continued in the locker room tunnel and, in the stands, there were also unpleasant moments full of tension. According to several Vermilion fans, they suffered harassment upon leaving the sports venue by local fans.

One of those who verbalized it was Cristina Palavra, wife of the player Dani Rodríguez. In statements to IB3stated that the departure was “complicated” and detailed what happened: “We went with the children and we were without security. “The kids from this country have started taking photos of us up close and have been harassing us.” Palavra added that the same thing happened to Dominik Grief’s wife, Natali.

In this sense, he criticized that there was no one protecting the Mallorca supporters. Still about the departure, he stressed that they were in a group together but that they could not do anything else: “We got to the bus as best we could.”

A Mallorca fan, Pere, also warned about this situation in an interview with ‘El Partidazo’ of the COPE: “We were very few fans and they did not take care of us. “They have mixed us up with fans from there who have been making fun of us and provoking children and older people during the game.”

Pere stressed that the worst happened from the exit of the stadium to the bus: “They scolded us. They took photos of us without consent, slapping us in the face. Women have suffered touching. “It has been very unpleasant.”