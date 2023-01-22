Memphis – Hundreds of people showed up at Graceland to pay their last respects to Lisa Marie Presley. Elvis’ only – unfortunate – daughter died on January 12, at the age of 54, at her home in Los Angeles, of a heart attack. Ten days later, her funeral, which she also attended was very moved Sarah Fergusonformer wife of Andrew of England with whom he still has excellent relations.

Lisa Marie Presley with then husband Michael Jackson (afp)

Priscilla, 77, mother of the model and singer – who in 2020 had to attend the funeral of her son Benjamin, who committed suicide at the age of 27 – faced with the photo and her daughter’s coffin said in a voice broken with emotion: “Our heart is broken, Lisa Marie we love you”. It’s still: “Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a superheroine for many people around the world”.



Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Andrew of England, moved at the funeral of her friend Lisa Marie

For Elvis’ unfortunate only daughter, Alanis Morrisette, Billy Corgan and Axl Rose prayed and sang. Actress Riley Keough was so heartbroken by her grief that she had husband Ben Smith Peterson read her words written by her to commemorate her friend. But the most moved – as reported by the Email Online – was undoubtedly Sarah Ferguson. With her face distorted by pain and emotion, Fergie recalled: “Pain is the price we pay for love.”



Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, former wife of Andrew of England, moved at the funeral of her friend Lisa Marie

The Duchess of York and Elvis’ daughter became friends in 2009 and have remained in contact ever since. In short, theirs was a very solid friendship. In Fergie’s Marbella villa – who promised to stay close to her friend’s three children – Lisa Marie had taken refuge after the death ofex-husband Michael Jacksonmarried from a very young age.



Elivs Presley with his wife Priscilla and newborn Lisa Marie (ap)

Elvis’ only daughter will be buried in Graceland, the home wanted by Elvis, a pilgrimage destination for millions of fans from all over the world. She will be at the side of her father and her son Be, finally at peace.