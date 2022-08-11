With each new accusation against Ezra Miller, fans lose more and more faith in the actor. In this way, many have pointed out that Grant Gustin, who has played Flash on The CW series, he should be tasked with this role on the big screen, leaving Miller out entirely.

Recently, a new report noted that Warner Bros. Discovery is considering canceling the entire show. Flash. In response, many fans have pointed out that Miller should be replaced by Gustin. The actor has spent almost a decade playing this character. and, to the liking of many, he has stayed away from prisons, sects and any other crazy thing that the DCEU member has done.

“Warner Bros at the Grant Gustin House:”

“Okay, now Ezra Miller is being charged with multiple felonies. Includes home invasion and assault in Hawaii. Meanwhile, Grant Gustin has played Barry Allen for 9 years and has no felony charges or misconduct charges. Great job Warner.”

OK, so, Ezra Miller is now being Charged with several felonies. Including breaking & entering and Battery in Hawaii. Meanwhile, Grant Gustin has played Barry Allen for 9 years, and has no felonies, and no allegations of misconduct. Great work, Warner. pic.twitter.com/X3N3qkXZEi — Captain Nemo (@asinneryes) August 11, 2022

“Option 4) Paste a png of Grant Gustin over his face and double his lines.”

Option 4) They paste a png of Grant Gustin over their face and voice-over their lines. https://t.co/ucmyDnB0BA pic.twitter.com/IrMYF0iSKj — ♡ ♡ (@SpookyGhostGoku) August 11, 2022

“Grant Gustin should replace Ezra Miller in #TheFlash movies. FINAL POINT”.

Grant Gustin should replace Ezra Miller in #TheFlash films. PERIOD. — Ronen Rubinstein 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@RonenRubinstein) August 11, 2022

“Just a reminder that Grant Gustin will always be the best version of The Flash.”

Just a reminder that Grant Gustin will always be the best version of The Flash!!!! pic.twitter.com/r7fK0hPJdl — Nick Halter (@flashfacts4real) August 10, 2022

For its part, Warner Bros. Discovery has not commented on the matter, and considering that Flash still in post-production it is very likely that the change of actor at this time is impossible. However, the possibility of Gustin bringing the character to life on the big screen in the future is not ruled out.

On related issues, more issues arise with Ezra Miller. Similarly, this is what Warner Bros. considers doing with Flash.

Editor’s Note:

While Grant Gustin would be a good fit to replace Ezra Miller, you also have to consider that The CW actor had been in this role for almost a decade now, and committing to another 10 years is likely not to his liking.

