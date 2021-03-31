Yesterday finally came the launch day of the new Dead by Daylight DLC. Once again without a map (and it’s been nine months without a new map in the Behavior Interactive game), the additional content bets everything on its new characters. The survivor, Yun-Jin Lee; and the murderer, El Traicionero. Few hours have passed, but the Fans already agree on considering the Treacherous as the weakest assassin in Dead by Daylight, and that the competition is fierce at the bottom of the table. You only need to go around the video game’s social networks or its official forum to realize that people are not happy.

And it is that although aesthetically The Treacherous has made a pleasant impression (inspired by the world of K-pop), his powers are far from lethal. To begin with, it is a slower than usual killer. The normal thing is that if the assassin is slow it is because his ability is very powerful. However, the Treacherous has to get it right up to eight knives The kind that you throw from a distance in order to hit a survivor. For The Huntress, to take a similar example, a single hatchet is enough to change the status of the survivor in question.

All this together makes El Traicionero practically useless in loops (areas where the survivor can circle the same structure to entertain the murderer). The Treacherous also has a special event, which is activated as we hit knives, which consists of throwing the knives much faster and without being consumed. However, when activated it becomes an even slower killer, almost like a fixed turret. If the survivor manages to put a wall in between, this power becomes useless.

It is clear that Behavior still has a lot to do with this killer, something that is becoming customary (it also happened with Los Mellizos and El Deterioro). The Canadian company should learn to polish its content before launching it and not after charging its users for it. What is evident is that, to this day, The Traitor is the weakest assassin in Dead by Daylight.