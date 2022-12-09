Yesterday The Game Awards surprised with a number of important announcements, including the first official trailer for the second part of Death Stranding. However, what attracted the most attention was the final part of the event, which featured a boy who gave a strange message related to Bill Clinton.

After the wave of memes that occurred in relation to the subject, it was logical that the fans were going to go further, so they managed to create a mod in which they added the famous former president in Elden Ring. It was a very fleeting job, but effective, since he doesn’t look bad at all in the game, he can even be seen having some fights.

Check the video:

It is not yet clear if they will make this mod available to all users, but as with other mods, it is possible that soon users will be able to download it on their pc. It’s a way of indicating that trends are running fast on the internet, but this awkward moment was certainly strange.

The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: What really worries is the bad security that The Game Awards had, which allows people to sneak into the event and even the stage with great ease. Fortunately nothing happened, but hopefully this will serve as an example.