We had to wait four years for the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. At this time, some players decided to revisit Final Fantasy VII Remake, either to be ready when the sequel was available, or to make the wait more enjoyable. Regardless of the reason, this caused more than one to realize a growing change that the 2020 title underwent, which many have pointed out as a case of censorship against Tifa.

Since its launch, Square Enix has tried to improve the core experience of Final Fantasy VII Remake through a series of patches. While these have been focused on game performance, it has been discovered that the most recent update, version 1.003, is not only focused on this, but also changed Tifa's design in one particular scenesomething that many have pointed out is a case of censorship, since its new design does not show its charms as much.

As you may remember, FFVII Remake has a small scene where we can see the memory of Nibelheim. Here originally Tifa had a white blouse to accompany her cowboy outfit. Now, with the new update, a black t-shirt has been added underneath the white blouse, which many have called an act of censorship, since its design is less suggestive.

However, those who are already playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, you will notice that this is Tifa's design in this memory. Thus, Square Enix surely made this change in FFVII Remake to avoid any continuity errors.

Along with this, it has also been discovered that the new update changes Aerith's dialogue at the end. Instead of saying “I miss it, the sky of steel” when leaving Midgard, she now says: “this sky… I don't like it.” This is a minor modification, and the new text is more similar to the direct translation from Japanese. Finally, It has also been revealed that FFVIIHook and other mods for Final Fantasy VII Remake on PC no longer work properly. On related topics, you can now check out our review of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth here. Likewise, this is how Google celebrated the launch of this new game.

Editor's Note:

This is not a big change. Tifa is still Tifa. This was probably done to avoid continuity errors with Rebirth, which gives great focus to the memory of Nibelheim. You just have to look for Tifa on Twitter, and you can understand that the character has suffered everything, except censorship.

Via: GameRant