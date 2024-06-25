Fano murders, after 12 hours of interrogation the son collapses: “It was me”

Breakthrough in the case of double homicide of the spouses of Fano, found lifeless in their home last Monday morning: it was the couple’s son. Luca Ricci he admitted everything to the investigators who have him interrogated for 12 hours. The 50-year-old, who had first raised the alarm, after initially denying the accusations, has confessed of killing them. The father was found with the head smashedwhile mother died for suffocation. A violent murder, which continues to be investigated. The man, father of two boys aged 15 and 17, has initially denied to be involved but as the hours passed he began to respond to the investigators’ questions more and more frequently “I do not remember”.

He killed because his parents they didn’t want to give him any more money after he had made them lose their homes for his debts. He was stopped during the night and taken to prison for multiple murder aggravated by cruelty. He has strangled the mother Luisa Marconi, 70 years old, and struck at hammered until his death his father Giuseppe Ricci, 75 years old. The victims today should have hand over their house of 75 m2, which went up for auction last September and sold to a plumber for around 60 thousand euros. Debts that his son Luca had contractedseparated, worker, for which debts they had guaranteed their parents with their house.