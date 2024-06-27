Giuseppe and Luisa Ricci were killed by their son Luca in a violent and ruthless way: this is what emerges from the results of the autopsy performed on the victims’ bodies.

The citizens of Fano are still in shock over the horrible double murder of the over seventy-year-old Ricci spouses, killed in a barbaric manner by their 50-year-old son Luca. Autopsies carried out on June 26 revealed the chilling details of a particularly violent and ruthless crime.

He kills his seventy-year-old parents with violence and brutality: Luca Ricci, 50 years old

According to what emerged, Luca Ricci first strangled her mother with a phone charging wire, killing her in a few moments. Luisa was in the kitchen and would have asked her son to take her blood pressure because she wasn’t feeling very well: it was 2 in the morning. Having eliminated Luisa, he would have gone upstairs to his father’s bedroom, who was sleeping peacefully, and would have started hitting him repeatedly with a hammer. The elderly parent he would have tried in vain to defend himself, thus explaining the marks that Luca has on his hands and arms. In the end, however, the elderly parent lost his life under the 11 shots of the son.

The agony of the parents would have been prolonged and tormented, leaving them time to understand the horror of the situation. Luca Ricci, self-confessed, is currently detained in the Villa Fastiggi prison awaiting the hearing to validate his arrest, scheduled for 27 June, for the aggravated multiple voluntary homicide charge.

The motive for the crime appears to be linked to economic reasons, with the son allegedly trying to steal the money from his parents’ house. The decision to end the lives of the two elderly people was taken in a few minutes, in desperation due to the lack of money. An extreme gesture cruelty which shocked the entire community of Fano, which is still incredulous in the face of such ferocity.

Justice will have to take its course and Luca Ricci will have to answer for his actions before the law. Meanwhile, the city rallies around the Ricci family, trying to find comfort and answers in the face of such a senseless and shocking tragedy.

