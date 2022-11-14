The lifeless body of Anastasiia Alashri, the 23-year-old Ukrainian whose disappearance had been reported late yesterday morning, was found this morning after a day of research, after she had not shown up for work. She was killed with several stab wounds, she was thrown into the Arzilla stream in Fano. She is a Ukrainian refugee, she had arrived in the Marche town last March after having fled from Kiev under bombs. With her, her 42-year-old husband of Egyptian descent and her 2-year-old son. In recent months, however, due to the continuous disputes, the victim had expressed the desire to separate, arriving, last Friday, to turn to the Carabinieri to denounce the harassment to which the man had been subjecting her for some time and to abandon the house to take refuge. with a friend and colleague of his.

Yesterday morning Anastasiia had decided to return to her home to get the last things: here, according to a reconstruction made by the investigators, she met the ex-partner with whom she had yet another, last quarrel. The friend, worried about not having heard or seen her again, thus reported her disappearance by triggering the investigations coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pesaro, which involved the soldiers of the Pesaro-Urbino investigative unit and the Compagnia di Fano. .

The 23-year-old’s husband was tracked down shortly after at the Bologna train station as he attempted to leave Italy. Subjected to arrest of suspect of crime for mistreatment in the family, he then provided some elements that allowed the discovery of the body in a rural area of ​​Fano, as well as a bag with clothes and two knives that could be those used for the crime .

In light of the new elements gathered, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Pesaro then arrested Anastasiia’s husband for murder. Reliefs are now underway in her home and in the car by the forensic. “We learned of the death of Anastasia Alashiri who had been working since last May as a waitress in our restaurant in Fano – wrote the owner of the tavern where the victim worked – The news shocked us, the girl was very good and showed great dedication for his work. We know that he gave piano lessons in his spare time because it was his great passion. I express our deepest condolences on behalf of my family and employees, it will always remain in our hearts “.