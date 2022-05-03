Colombia.- The Colombian singer, actress and model Fanny Lu grabbed all the news headlines by announcing that she is expecting her third child. Through her social networks, the 49-year-old artist shared a recent ultrasound to publicize the good news in her life and the reactions were immediate.

Unexpectedly, the Colombian released the news, unleashing all kinds of comments about it. “She’s a girl!” Fanny shared with her followers by posting a photograph of an ultrasound where you can see the growth of her baby.

The ultrasound was taken on March 26 and bears her name, which indicates that indeed Fanny Lu is pregnant. The surprise of his followers that at his age he has managed to conceive, because at 49 years of age it is proven that it is difficult for a woman to get pregnant, however, she, completely happy, announces the emotional news.

His followers immediately spoke about it and wrote him all kinds of messages, where congratulations were not necessary, since he is a well-liked and admired figure in the middle of the show.

Notably Fanny had given no hint about her pregnancyalthough she had made it known that she had become engaged to her boyfriend after seven years of relationship, publishing a photograph of her ring and receiving endless congratulations.

Fanny Lucia Martinez Buenaventurabetter known as Fanny Lu, she is already a mother of two children; Mateo and Valentina Madriñán, whom he boasts in style and has made it clear that they have an excellent relationship.

