Fanny Lu he said yes to Mario Brescia after eight years of dating and one as engaged. The fact was announced on the television program ‘I know everything, Colombia’. In this space, videos of the luxurious event were shared, in addition to the exact moment in which the singer’s son, who also follows in her footsteps in the world of music, sang her an emotional song.

Who is Fanny Lu’s husband?

Fanny Lu’s husband is Mario Augusto Miguel Brescia Moreyra: billionaire businessman from Peruson of Mario Brescia Cafferata and one of the owners of the Breca Group, the most powerful conglomerate in the country. At the moment, is the main shareholder of said group; Likewise, he is the owner of Minsur, the third most important tin producer in the world. He is also in charge of Tecnológica deAlimentas (TASA), a company that produces fish flour and oil.

The Brescia family also has BBVA as a partner and owns almost 90% of BBVA Continental. However, that’s not all: it also owns the insurance company Rímac Seguro. Other investments of the conglomerate are the International Clinic, hotel Westin and the Libertador hotel chain.

What was Fanny Lu and Mario Brescia’s wedding like?

The long-awaited wedding was quite elegant and took place in Cartagena. The place was decorated with flowers, a piano and an orchestra. In addition, the singer’s son, Teo, surprised her by singing ‘Perfect’ by Ed Sheeran.

How did Fanny Lu and her husband Mario Brescia meet?

The interpreter of ‘Celos’ and the Peruvian businessman They met in the spa of Ancón, as reviewed by Cosas, through mutual friends. Since then, they have not separated. At first, the romantic relationship was an open secret and it was not until 2019 that the artist shared a photo with her then boyfriend, which confirmed the romance.

Fanny Lu she didn’t expect her boyfriend to propose to her when he did. At that time, she said: “I open my gift and I’m like, I mean, is this a normal ring? It looks like an engagement ring. If it’s not a commitment, I don’t want it. “I want to know if this is accompanied by a proposal or am I making a mistake.”

