“When you have the opportunity to give back to people socially, you do it,” he says. Fanny Lu. Along with his son Teo and Milena Warthon, they sing ‘Let’s show that we can’, a song that will accompany the Telethon on September 8 and 9. “She is a girl with incredible vocal capacity. She had a great impact on us in Viña del Mar, ”says the Colombian about the winner of the Gaviota de Plata. “She has an incredible future and she is an exponent of the Andean woman. In music there is no such role”.

the interpreter of ‘I do not ask you for flowers’ and ‘You are not for me’ was connected by Zoom next to his son. Teo Madriñán was at Quinta Vergara with a proposal for urban music. They comment that their relationship is serious and professional. “He has shown his father and me that he is prepared and that his future depends on himself. He was in Viña del Mar with an immense demand. He transported me to that moment in my career and the nerves were imminent. When I was there I was oldermore court, much more experience, and even so it was a challenge”.

Fanny Lu recalls that almost 20 years have passed since the launch of ‘I do not ask you for flowers’. The lyrics followed the line of the songs of Latin interpreters like Alejandra Guzmán or Paulina Rubio.

Currently, she would be closer to the latest lyrics of her compatriot Shakira. “I always say that it’s nicer to say ‘I can, I love myself, I’m happy and I don’t need you’ through a song than in a fight. So, when you sing it and repeat it, that message is received in the heart, that which makes you feel very solid, strong. The inspiration has always been to invite women to love each other very much, after God and no one else. when you love yourself you trust yourself and you can with everything”.

Ambassador of women’s rights for the OAS, maintains that “music is a tool to connect.” Therefore, she has something to say about some songs of the urban genre and what she talks about with her son. “I tell him to be him and to take great care of his language so that his music is perpetual. When you start to exaggerate in the terms, in the words, it becomes music that passes. He has beautiful lyrics and I’m really glad I don’t have to argue… But yeah, I’m very insistent on that”.

The ‘Neptune’ singer responds: “I am an inclusive person and empathetic, but I’m not going to be the prettiest either, although there will always be respect for women. I know the important role they have and the strength, something that we often underestimate. My mother is one of the exponents who have opened the way”.

Both “someday” will make a record together. “I don’t want it to be just because I’m his son, but when he feels like I’ve reached that level.” For now they meet for the telethon, as well as its participation in Ecuador. “With music we summon so many people and we can focus on positive messages, invite acts of solidarity. I think it is the most important thing in our career. We can show that Peru can be a united country, beyond politics. Sometimes much more is done (than politics)”.

